Cathal McShane says he came "very close" to joining Australian Football League side Adelaide Crows before deciding to stay with Tyrone.

The Red Hands forward had a 10-day trial in Adelaide in January but it was announced on Wednesday that county boss Mickey Harte will get to keep his man.

"It was a new experience out there that I really enjoyed and the boys were really welcoming. It did come down to the wire when I had to make a decision," McShane told BBC Sport NI's Orla Bannon.