St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon book their place in the semi-final of the MacRory Cup courtesy of a 3-12 to 1-9 win over St Mary’s Magherafelt.

Scott McCann's goal for St Patrick's was cancelled out by Kevin McNicholl's effort as the sides were separated by one score at the break.

Second-half goals from Shane McLaughlin and Sean Cowen ensured victory for the Tyrone side, while St Mary's had Aidan McCluskey sent off late on to compound the defeat.