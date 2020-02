St Patrick's Maghera overcome Holy Trinity Cookstown 1-6 to 0-7 to reach the MacRory Cup semi-final.

Sean Kearney scored the only goal in a game filled with quality scores as the 15-time winners edged out the side coached by Tyrone legend Peter Canavan.

St Pat's Maghera will meet St Pat's Academy Dungannon in their last-four clash on Wednesday, 26 February.