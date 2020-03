Cross and Passion College Ballycastle will aim to stay on course for a fourth All-Ireland B Colleges title in the last 11 years when they face St Brendan's Birr on Saturday.

Coleraine football manager Oran Kearney is part of a Cross & Passion management team that includes former Bellaghy man Joe Cassidy, who helped Derry win the 1997 All-Ireland Under-21 Football title.