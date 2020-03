Antrim hurling captain Conor McCann is looking forward to the county team's return to Croke Park as they build up to Sunday's League Division 2A decider against Kerry.

The winners of Sunday's game will secure a prized place in Division One next season.

Antrim faced Offaly in Tullamore knowing only a defeat by 18 points or more would deny them a final spot but the dramatic last-gasp draw denied the Midlanders a place in the decider as the Kingdom also progressed.