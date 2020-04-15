Coronavirus 'a massive change' for children

Tyrone GAA player and schoolteacher Conor Meyler says the situation surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic represents a major challenge for children.

"It is a massive change and has a big impact on children's lives. We have to be careful in the language we use around children at this time of uncertainty," Meyler told BBC Sport NI's Thomas Niblock.

Meyler also explains how his 54-year-old father is planning to run the length of a marathon on a treadmill in his back garden to help raise funds to support the NHS.