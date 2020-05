Armagh manager Gerry O'Neill and team captain Jimmy Smyth talk to BBC Northern Ireland's John Bennett before the 1977 All-Ireland Football Final against Dublin.

The Orchard County won their first Ulster title in 24 years by beating Derry but after defeating Roscommon in the All-Ireland semi-final after a replay, they found the Dubs far too good in the decider as the holders earned a 5-12 to 3-6 triumph.