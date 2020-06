Antrim captain Declan Lynch says he would be prepared to boycott the Championship in the absence of a firm commitment by the GAA to complete the National League at some stage.

The Saffrons skipper has recovered from coronavirus and emphasises that health issues must take priority as the sport endeavours to plot a path for the future in terms of returning to action.

Lynch believes the GAA must be prepared to sacrifice the 2020 season should a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic materialise.