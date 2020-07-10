Hurling return 'offers light at the end of the tunnel' for Cushendall

BBC Sport NI's Mark Sidebottom visits the County Antrim village of Cushendall, a community steeped in hurling, a sport which Neil McManus describes as "the lifeblood of the community".

Cushendall hurling manager Eamon Gillan talks of the return of the sport offering "a light at the end of the tunnel" to the local community as it emerges from the lockdown imposed to restrict the spread of the coronavirus.

Mark also speaks to Terence McNaughton, a recent inductee into the GAA's Hurling Hall of Fame as the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship prepares to spring into action in the coming weeks.