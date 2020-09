Fermanagh champions Derrygonnelly beat Kinawley 2-7 to 1-2 in Friday night’s semi-final at Brewster Park to stay on track for a sixth Fermanagh SFC title in a row.

Gary McKenna scored both goals for Derrygonnelly in the first half with Aaron Tierney netting for Kinawley, who failed to score in the second half and had Sean McManus sent off.

McKenna gives his reaction to the match and Derrygonnelly will play either Teemore or Ederney in the decider.