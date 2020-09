Crossmaglen Rangers are denied a third consecutive Armagh senior football county title as they are beaten 4-9 to 0-17 by Maghery at the Athletic Grounds.

Cross were two points ahead at half time, despite goals from Brendan Haveron and Brian Fox.

However, Maghery started the second half strongly and further goals from Aidan Forker and Ronan Lappin delivered a surprise victory for Finnian Moriarty's men.

Forker hailed his team-mates as "warriors and competitors" after his club's emotional triumph.