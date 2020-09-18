‘Lads have spent too long sitting in front of computers’ – McGleenan

Former Tyrone footballer and ex-Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan believes it is the right decision to play an inter-county championship.

The current Carrickmacross boss is also a schoolteacher and said: "The virus is here to stay and gaelic games is here to stay."

Monaghan and Scotstown star Kieran Hughes, whose club play Ballybay in Sunday’s Monaghan SFC final hoping for a sixth county title in eight years, has mixed feelings about returning to inter-county action and wants to see fans allowed to attend the Ulster Championship.

