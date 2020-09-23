Devenney expects Ulster Championship to go ahead

Former Donegal forward Brendan Devenney admits there "is a question mark" over the county's championship final after an outbreak of Covid-19 cases.

The Donegal Senior Football Championship final was postponed to 7 October after a Kilcar player tested positive for coronavirus and the entire senior county football squad is isolating after after a separate positive case.

Despite rise in cases and the postponement of the final in Donegal, Devenney says he expects the Ulster SFC will proceed as planned in October.

