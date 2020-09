On 25 September 1960, Down became the first team from north of the border to win the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Teams from Ulster travelled to Croke Park never truly believing they could win until a special group of men from County Down changed the game with a progressive style of football.

They triumphed again in 1961 and 1968 but one of the team’s star players, Sean O’Neill, has been speaking to Orla Bannon about that historic breakthrough win exactly 60 years ago.