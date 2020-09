Portaferry secure their first Down Hurling title since 2014 by beating three-in-row seeking Ballycran 0-15 to 0-13 in Saturday's final replay at Ballygalget.

The winners led 0-10 to 0-5 at half-time and then extended that to six before Cran hit seven of the next eight scores to level late in normal time.

But injury-time points from brothers Eoghan and Daithi Sands clinched Portaferry's triumph.