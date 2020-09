Magherafelt stay on course for a second straight Derry senior club football title after beating Loup 0-14 to 1-10 in the Bellaghy semi-final.

The holders led 0-9 to 0-5 at the break but Loup levelled through a Ciaran Devlin goal before Magherafelt clinched a narrow victory.

Magherafelt's Emmett McGuckin reflected on the game and his side will play the winners of the other semi-final between Slaughtneil or Ballinderry.