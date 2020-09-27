Slaughtneil book their place in Derry SFC decider

Slaughtneil set up a Derry Football Final meeting with holders Magherafelt as they hammered Ballinderry 3-15 to 1-5 in Sunday's semi-final at Bellaghy.

Goals from Sean Cassidy and Paul McNeill helped Slaughtneil put the game to bed effectively to bed by half-time as the led 2-8 to 0-3 and despite Sean Graham converting a penalty for Ballinderry, Sammy Bradley responded with a third goal for the Emmet's.

Slaughtneil manager Paul Bradley was very happy with his team's display as the club reached their first Derry Senior Final since 2017.