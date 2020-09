Captain Declan McCusker says Ederney's first Fermanagh Football title triumph since 1968 is "hugely emotional" for everyone involved with the club.

Micheal McGlynn hit an early goal for six-in-a-row seeking Derrygonnelly but Mark McCauley's penalty helped Ederney take control as they moved into a 1-5 to 1-1 lead by half-time.

After Derrygonnelly's Shane McGullion was sent off, Sean Cassidy netted Ederney's second goal as they went on to clinch a 2-8 to 1-6 victory at Brewster Park.