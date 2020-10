Chrissy McKaigue is happy that he and his Slaughtneil team-mates got the opportunity to win the Derry SFC title on Sunday as they defeated Magherafelt 0-11 to 1-4 in the final.

Amid the increase in Covid-19 cases over recent weeks, McKaigue admits he is "probably divided" over whether the inter-county championships should now go ahead.

McKaigue also helped Slaughtneil's hurlers retain the Derry title last month.