Declan Bonner is pleased after Donegal retain their Division One spot but Mickey Harte must now contemplate a likely relegation shootout in Mayo after Sunday's game in Ballybofey.

Donegal ensured their survival after a deserved 2-17 to 2-13 victory.

Despite the defeat, Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly was pleased to be back in action at MacCumhaill Park and supported the GAA's decision to resume the season after a seven-month Covid-19 enforced delay.