Cassidy says counties may be tempted to cover up Covid-19 cases

Former Donegal player Kevin Cassidy says counties may be tempted to hush up Covid-19 cases as the pressure of this most unusual Championship campaign builds.

"Say if Donegal get to an All-Ireland Final. The prize is there and one of your players tests positive. What do you do? Do you shut the whole thing done?" Cassidy told BBC Sport Northern Ireland ahead of the beginning of the Ulster Championship this weekend.

However, BBC Championship pundit Martin Clarke is convinced counties will "do the right thing" if they are hit by Coronavirus cases.