A rueful Mickey Harte says his Tyrone team had "plenty of chances" to win Sunday's big Ulster SFC clash against holders Donegal.

Tyrone were dominant early on as they led 0-5 to 0-1 but Donegal fought back after the first-half water break to clinch a 1-13 to 1-11 victory in Ballybofey.

Harte's latest three-year term as Tyrone manager is now over but when asked about the issue, he replied: "I've nothing really to say about that issue at the moment".