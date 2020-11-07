Lynch 'gutted' after Antrim blow chance to stun Cavan

Antrim captain Declan Lynch says he's "absolutely gutted" after his team blow a huge opportunity to surprise an indisciplined Cavan side at Kingspan Breffni.

"We left it all out on the pitch and we actually left a lot of chances out on the pitch," added a rueful Saffrons skipper.

A key second-half moment saw Antrim defender Paddy Gallagher have a great goal opportunity saved by Cavan keeper Raymond Galligan but Lynch said that even taking that into consideration, the Saffrons "had enough chances to get over the line".