Down manager Paddy Tally says poor finishing proved costly as the Mourne side let slip a 10-point to lose out to Cavan in Sunday's Ulster SFC semi-final.

The Mourne men led 1-9 to 0-4 with Ceilum Doherty netting and Jerome Johnston hitting five points.

But it was all change on the restart and Cavan came back to earn a 1-14 to 1-13 win and set up an Athletic Grounds decider against Donegal next Sunday.