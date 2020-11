BBC Sport NI goes behind the scenes as the re-laying of the pitch at the Athletic Grounds is completed for Sunday's Ulster Football Final between holders Donegal and Cavan.

The new turf at the Armagh venue has come from Scunthorpe in England after the ground cut up severely during last Sunday's second semi-final between Cavan and Down.

Sunday's match will be live on BBC Two Northern Ireland while there will be commentary on Radio Ulster Medium Wave and the BBC Sport website.