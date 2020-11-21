Dr Pat O'Neill reflects on lifting the Anglo-Celt Cup in 1950

The oldest living captain to lift the Anglo-Celt Cup - Dr Pat O'Neill - reflects on ending Armagh's 47-year wait to win the Ulster Senior Football Championship in July, 1950.

Now 91, Dr O'Neill was a 21-year-old medical student at Queen's University when Armagh defeated Cavan to lift the provincial prize in front of a capacity Clones.

Seven decades man, the Keady native and his wife are preparing to celebrate 62 years of marriage.

This special video feature also includes cine film colour footage of the game taken by a local Monaghan priest - the only known existing footage of an Ulster final pre-1970.

