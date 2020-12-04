Armagh camog Devlin to play in All-Ireland decider after father's recent tragic death

Armagh camogie goalkeeper Ciarrai Devlin will line out in Saturday's All-Ireland Premier Junior Final against Cavan amid pride and poignancy after her father's recent tragic death.

Dad Gerard, who passed on his love of GAA to Ciarrai, took his own life and the Armagh keeper and brother Conor, amid their family's devastation, are appealing to anybody suffering from depression or other mental health difficulties "not to suffer in silence".

"We lost my Dad to suicide. The only way I can describe it is reading a book and somebody ripped out the last chapter. There's no closure. You don't know why. You don't get that goodbye," Ciarrai told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.