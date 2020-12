Cavan boss Mickey Graham says six-in-a-row seeking Dublin showed "how football should be played" after beating the Ulster Champions 1-24 to 0-12 in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final.

"The pace, the power, the intelligent footballers they have but what's most impressive of all is their work ethic," said Graham.

"They showed how football should be played and when you didn't have the ball, how you go and get it back."