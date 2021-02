GAA 2020 All-Star Padraig Faulkner admits he was not sold on the idea of an inter-county campaign amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but that he was relieved to see it carried out in a safe manner.

Faulkner's Cavan went on to win a memorable Ulster Championship title, their first since 1997, by beating holders Donegal in the final.

The Kingscourt man was one of three Cavan players named in the Football All-Star team, alongside Raymond and Thomas Galligan.