New Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan says "Cavan are the best team in Ulster" after being drawn against the reigning the county's senior football champions in this year's quarter-finals.

Logan and Brian Dooher replaced long-term manager Mickey Harte and their first competitive outing will be against Mickey Graham's Ulster champions.

Antrim manager Enda McGinley believes "any game is winnable" as his Division Four side prepare to take on Division One returnees Armagh in the last eight.

