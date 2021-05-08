'No point being mundane about it' - Gleeson excited for big season at Antrim helm

Antrim hurling manager Darren Gleeson says he is looking forward to an "exciting season ahead" as the Saffrons prepare for their Division 1B opener against Clare.

Antrim face Clare at Corrigan Park on Sunday and have a Leinster SHC clash with Dublin to look forward to in June.

"We have to be excited about it because that was the aim, to get here and play those games, so there's no point in getting here and being mundane about it," said Gleeson.