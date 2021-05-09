Antrim boss Darren Gleeson says his Saffrons side must back up Sunday's opening Division One B win over Clare by competing with Kilkenny at Nowlan Park next weekend.

"We just have to try to bring a second performance next weekend," said Gleeson after his side's 1-22 to 0-22 victory at Corrigan Park.

"We are going down to play the standard bearers for the last 20 years so that won't be lost on men or any of the players."

READ MORE: Antrim stun Clare in Hurling League opener

WATCH MORE: Clarke says Antrim win over Clare 'shows we're good enough for Division One'