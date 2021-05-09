BBC Sport

Top-scorer Clarke says Antrim win over Clare 'shows we're good enough for Division One'

Ciaran Clarke says Antrim's 1-21 to 0-22 win over Clare as they made a triumphant return to Division One shows the Saffrons are good enough to compete in hurling's top-tier.

"It means everything. You saw the joy after the game there," said Clarke, who top-scored for the Saffrons with 1-11 including his crucial first-half goal.

"But at the end of the day, it's only two points and we have to back it up next week and the week after and beyond."

Published
Section
BBC Sport
Subsection
Gaelic Games