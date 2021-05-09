You can compete today but can you compete next week? - Gleeson looking ahead to Cats test
Antrim boss Darren Gleeson says his Saffrons side must back up Sunday's opening Division One B win over Clare by competing with Kilkenny at Nowlan Park next weekend.
"We just have to try to bring a second performance next weekend," said Gleeson after his side's 1-22 to 0-22 victory at Corrigan Park.
"We are going down to play the standard bearers for the last 20 years so that won't be lost on men or any of the players."
