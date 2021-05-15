Logan says Tyrone red card made task 'difficult' while Donegal skipper Murphy 'happy to be back'

Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan says his side's red card and shooting inaccuracy was punished by Donegal in Saturday's opening Football League Division One North game at Omagh.

After the sides were in level at half-time, Donegal took control in the third quarter following Michael O'Neill's sending off and despite a late Red Hands revival - spearheaded by debutant Paul Donaghy's stunning debut as he hit 10 points - the home side were beaten 0-18 to 0-16.

Donegal skipper Michael Murphy said the Healy Park game seemed to be played at "break-neck speed" in the first half as competitive inter-county football returned for the first time in six months.