Penalty miss the 'turning point' says relieved Dooher
There was an error
Sorry, this video is temporarily unavailable. Please try again later.
Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher says his side were "lucky to be in the game halfway through the second half" before they fought back to beat Armagh 2-15 to 2-10.
"The penalty probably was the turning point for us and gave us the impetus and the wee platform," said Dooher after a victory which boosted Tyrone's hopes of avoiding relegation from Division One after their defeat by Donegal last weekend.
"Armagh were fairly dominant for a while. Should they have got the penalty, we might have been looking at a different result."
