McGeeney says 'ridiculous' new subs rule hit Armagh in Tyrone defeat

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney says a series of early injuries in Saturday's defeat by Tyrone forced him to make a double substitution at one point because of the new subs rules.

The news regulations allow for seven substitutions to be made but there are only five windows for the changes to take place.

With Armagh having suffered three injuries in the first half which included potentially serious knocks to Ryan Kennedy and Aidan Forker and James Morgan having already been replaced following a yellow card, McGeeney said that it left him in a "ridiculous" position.

"We were told whenever we had our three injuries, your next substitution has to be a double one," McGeeney told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"There wasn't much point giving us seven [substitutes] if we can't use them."

With Armagh's substitute windows all used up, there were forced to play the closing stages with 14 men after Paddy Burns, who had himself replaced Forker, was also injured.