'I loved the big days but the enjoyment went out of it' - Cavanagh
Former Tyrone GAA star Colm Cavanagh talks about retirement, future plans and his relationship with former Red Hands manager Mickey Harte in the latest edition of The GAA Social podcast.
This week's podcast, which is available to listen to here on BBC Sounds, focuses on retirement and also features former camogie player Sarah O'Donovan.
Thomas Niblock and Oisin McConville are the hosts.
