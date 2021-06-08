The GAA Social: Brolly and McConville clash over punditry approaches

The GAA Social this week looks at punditry in gaelic games and Oisin McConville and Joe Brolly have some less than complimentary things to say about their respective approaches.

"I always found Joe entertaining but I didn’t feel as though I was learning about the game," said McConville.

Brolly countered by saying: "I find it very hard to remember any of your punditry. Very, very difficult."