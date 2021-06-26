Archive: Down defeat Donegal to lift 1991 Ulster Championship

As Down prepare to host Donegal in the preliminary round of the 2021 Ulster Championship, we look back to the final played out by the counties 30 years ago.

Pete McGrath's Mournemen saw off Brian McEniff's Donegal 1-15 to 0-10 at Clones to secure the Anglo-Celt Cup for the first time since 1981.

