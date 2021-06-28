'There's light at the end of my tunnel' - GAA president McCarthy optimistic about future

GAA president Larry McCarthy is optimistic about the potential for regenerating the game after the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

McCarthy was speaking on BBC Sport NI's TV coverage of Sunday's Ulster Championship opener and ahead of being a guest on this week's edition of The GAA Social.

"My predecessor John Horan was looking into the abyss but he did a wonderful job in leading us through that to set us up for this summer. Now crowds are coming back and that will help us regenerate, not least financially," he said.