'We played below what we could do' - McGeeney

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney says his Orchard side were 'sloppy' at times in the first half of Sunday's 4-15 to 0-14 win over Antrim in the Ulster SFC quarter-final.

Rory Grugan's goal helped Armagh to a two-point lead at the end of a close first half before Rian O'Neill, Conor Turbitt and Tiernan Kelly net for the Athletic Grounds hosts.

Armagh's reward is a semi-final meeting with Monaghan in a fortnight.