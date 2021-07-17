'Cometh the hour, cometh the men' - McEnaney on emotional win over Armagh

Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney praises the Farney display in beating Armagh in the Ulster SFC semi-final hours after the death of U20 captain Brendan Og Duffy.

McEnaney paid tribute to the the 19-year-old, who died in a car accident after captaining Monaghan to the Ulster U20 final.

Monaghan edged out Armagh 4-17 to 2-21 in a Newry thriller to set up a decider against Donegal or Tyrone.