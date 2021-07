Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney is critical of GAA rule-makers after the Orchard side lose out 4-14 to 2-21 to Monaghan in the Ulster SFC semi-final.

McGeeney was angered by the policy on water breaks on what was a sweltering afternoon in Newry.

He also gave a strong indication that he would like to stay on as Armagh boss after steering the side to the top-flight in the league.