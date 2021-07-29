Monaghan star Conor McManus says the death of the county's Under-20 captain Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh has given the senior county panel "a massive dose of perspective".

The 19-year-old died in a car crash the night before the senior team beat Armagh in a stunning semi-final at Pairc Esler, a tragedy that McManus says "put football in its place".

The Farney county will play Tyrone in Saturday's Ulster SFC decider at Croke Park.