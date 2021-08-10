We will struggle to field a team on Saturday week - Tyrone joint-boss Dooher

Tyrone joint-boss Brian Dooher says parents of players have been in contact with the management because of concerns over their well-being amid the Covid-19 cases in the panel.

Dooher echoed comments made by Tyrone GAA chairman Michael Kerr on Monday night that the All-Ireland Football semi-final against Kerry, which has already been deferred by six days to 21 August, may not take place at all.

"This is a fairly serious situation we are in here based on our experience of Covid to date," said Dooher, who said that only 50% of the squad after able to train present.

"We believe we will struggle to field a team on Saturday week."