Watch: Naomh Conaill win the 2020 Donegal club championship on penalties
Naomh Conaill retain the Donegal senior football title by beating Kilcar in a dramatic penalty shootout in their long-awaited 2020 final.
The contest was meant to be held last autumn but was postponed three times due to the pandemic, with the final eventually played just a month before the 2021 competition begins.
The sides finished level on 2-7 to 0-13 after extra-time, with the Glenties men securing back-to-back county titles courtesy of their shootout win, in which keeper Stephen McGrath was the hero, saving two penalties.
