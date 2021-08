Armagh captain Kelly Mallon says beating Donegal to retain the Ulster Ladies Senior Football title "means the world to me and the girls".

The Orchard side held off a Donegal fightback to clinch a thrilling 3-12 to 3-11 victory at Healy Park.

Goals from Niamh Reel and Aimee Mackin (2) helped Armagh to a 3-7 to 2-5 lead at the break.