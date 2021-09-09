'I didn't even see a funeral' - 1951 All-Ireland winner Loftus on 'Mayo curse'

Dr Mick Loftus, part of the last Mayo panel to lift Sam Maguire in 1951, says there is a lot of "hullabaloo" surrounding the supposed 'curse' that has hung over the county since then.

The Connacht champions have lost 10 finals, 12 including replays, since then without lifting the cup.

Dr Loftus, who served as GAA President between 1985-87, believes the time is right for Mayo to banish any talk of a curse once and for all when they meet Tyrone in the final on Saturday.