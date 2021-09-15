The GAA Social: 'I remember breaking down crying' - Conor Meyler opens up on mental health
Tyrone All-Ireland winner Conor Meyler opens up on his mental health issues as he explains how "a very low point" aggravated by an overly-intense mindset sparked a turning point in his career.
Having joined the senior panel after winning the Under-21 All-Ireland title in 2015, Meyler suffered a recurring hamstring injury caused by the strain he was placing on his body.
Listen to this week's full GAA podcast here.
